Recently I made a visit to Teignmouth to hear more about how it is battling against problems including shoplifting, antisocial behaviour and drugs – like so many seaside towns. To help Teignmouth tackle some of its issues, I am funding a 12-month free subscription to UK Partners Against Crime (UKPAC) Business Crime Reduction Solution, which provides a quicker and easier way for businesses to report issues such as shoplifting, antisocial behaviour and violence to the police.