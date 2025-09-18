Rapidly evolving advances in technology have done wonders to improve the power of CCTV in capturing vital evidence when crimes occur and deterring offences from being committed.
I am proud to have invested nearly half a million pounds upgrading CCTV systems since I was appointed Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in 2016.
This week, I have launched a new CCTV fund scheme, which is making a share of £125,000 available to councils, voluntary sector groups and other eligible organisations. The aim is to provide communities which need it the most with CCTV equipment and associated infrastructure.
They are being invited to apply for a maximum grant of £10,000 to help keep residents safe and combat crime, as well as protect businesses which are struggling to deal with theft and antisocial behaviour.
Recently I made a visit to Teignmouth to hear more about how it is battling against problems including shoplifting, antisocial behaviour and drugs – like so many seaside towns. To help Teignmouth tackle some of its issues, I am funding a 12-month free subscription to UK Partners Against Crime (UKPAC) Business Crime Reduction Solution, which provides a quicker and easier way for businesses to report issues such as shoplifting, antisocial behaviour and violence to the police.
I was encouraged to hear how the Town Council has invested in state-of-the-art CCTV that uses AI and facial recognition technology to tackle offenders.
AI cameras go beyond traditional cameras to identify specific objects, recognise behaviours and optimise image quality. The versatility of AI cameras has been shown by Devon & Cornwall Police, which is using a world-first, state-of-the-art camera system to help detect impaired drivers. Since they started the trial in 2023, more than 10,000 people have been fined for breaking road laws after police trawled through the images collected.
It has also collected 6,000 images of people not wearing seatbelts and 4,000 of drivers using their phones. Importantly, police have recorded a significant reduction in both of those offences.
However, traditional CCTV cameras, which record footage, remain essential tools in combating crime. At the beginning of the year, I was delighted to be able to present a Commissioner’s Award to Exeter’s city centre CCTV Control Room operators, namely Megan Ward, after her great work helped convict an offender following a sexual assault in the city.
Once again, it highlights the true value of CCTV and how it can be used to track down offenders and prevent further incidents from taking place.
In Plymouth, a multi-agency CCTV control centre with fully upgraded technology has been delivered through Plymouth Against Retail Crime (PARC). Hundreds of cameras now cover key transport routes, car parks, shopping centres and pedestrian areas. Direct links with enforcement, police and PARC allow CCTV and traffic teams to work closely together to monitor and prevent issues.
My focus is on reducing victim numbers and ensuring timely support through police investigations and the Devon & Cornwall Police Victim Care Unit, whether or not a crime is reported.
I have long supported CCTV, which is why I began upgrading networks across Devon and Cornwall. That work has advanced, and I look forward to seeing my new funding scheme benefit more communities.
