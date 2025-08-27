As I’ve said before, most members of the public have absolutely no interest in the subject, and who can blame them? It’s just incredibly frustrating that the central government is telling local government how to reorganise. Latest estimates say it’s going to cost about £100 million in Devon, and there’s no guarantee it will be anything different. Yes, they can divert money to the two new urban-centric unitaries, but that won’t last. Doesn’t look like the present government is going to be around for long. It’s turning into a pointless exercise, costing time and money when we have day-to-day issues to deal with.