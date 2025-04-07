When I speak to people, they say they want us all to work together for the good of the communities rather than just dogmatically following the party line. This is what we are trying to do. I’m sure this will lead to a stronger council making better decisions. Whoever is successful in the county May elections, I hope they will follow this approach. We campaign to win the elections, but when the results are declared we are all councillors working to achieve the best for our communities. That will be the time to put our differences aside and concentrate on what binds us not what divides us.