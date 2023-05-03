Next up is the Open Meeting in Totnes, at the Civic Hall, hosted by Anthony and featuring a panel of South West Water employees facing questions from a packed, and often angry, hall. A well informed audience posed many well researched questions to the panel and challenged the answers with facts, figures and strong arguments. A major issue was lack of investment in infrastructure set against excessive bonuses and dividends paid out to shareholders and senior management. A member of the audience pointed out that SWW have drawn out so much in profits to shareholders and senior management that they have reinvested very little into infrastructure and now customers are paying high bills to compensate. He said that if he had invested so little in his business he would still be pushing a wheelbarrow.