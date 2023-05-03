The gravel path that has been installed from the A3122 to the new centre cuts through a wooded area. It was never intended to be a primary access route. The nature of the terrain prohibits the installation of a pathway suitable for those with disability eg wheel chairs and steps were required at the road entrance because of the steepness of the incline. In addition deeper foundations could not be dug because of the risk of damage to the trees. The able bodied, and children in buggies with larger wheels, will be able to use the subsidiary entrance if wanting to do so and a gate has been installed to reduce the likelihood of young children running onto the road.