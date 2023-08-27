A perspective is given that 2,500 is not so far away from three steam trains that would bring up to 1,800 visitors but a ship of this sized equates to four steam trains in ADDITION to the actual three steam trains that already offload. Thus, on days, the town will be trying to cope with 4,300 visitors ON TOP of the usual locally housed holidaymakers. When the ship sizes increase again as hoped, we will have even greater numbers trying to find somewhere to sit and enjoy the peaceful view of the 250M hotel ship blotting out much of the estuary mouth!