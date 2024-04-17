There are old family stories about those times, and people, now in their later years, who can remember how their friends and families had to pack their belongings. How hard it must have been to move a whole way of life somewhere else in barely a month. The war demanded so much of them. Rationing of food - and clothing too. And fuel. Keeping the lights off or hidden at night. Double summertime to fit more work into every day. Running to bomb shelters - fast! Women doing the heavy work while their men were away fighting. The emotional strain of not knowing if family members would ever be coming back. Even children had to be brave and resilient.