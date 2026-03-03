Yet, despite the Government’s plans being set out in a 300-page white paper, there is still much we do not know. For example, we do not know exactly how children will qualify for an EHCP in the future and no clear eligibility criteria for the so-called specialist provision has been set out. Nor do we know how the Government will fill its £6 billion SEND black hole, brought about by cancelling the debt Local Authorities have accrued with no indication of how. Parents deserve certainty, clarity, and stronger support on an issue so central to their children’s development, with cast-iron guarantees that no child currently receiving support will lose it.