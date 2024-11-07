As I opened my eyes I saw ripples in the water in front of me and enjoyed watching as they expanded and dissipated, turning the mirror like surface into rings of light and dark. No sooner than the water had calmed up popped the culprit of the water disturbance; a cormorant clearly on the hunt for its lunch. Disappearing again, I started guessing where it would pop up next, nearly always underestimating how long it would stay under. Every time, new ripples emerged and radiated around the lake, interrupting the colourful reflections of reds and yellows of the surrounding trees. Then success, up popped the cormorant fish in beak, gulp and it was gone. This seemed to be enough for now and it took off, doing 3 laps of the lake before landing in a nearby tree to start digesting its meal.