It is in these kinds of moments that I have to remind myself to look up and zoom out as it is so easy to stay focused on the spectacle in the foreground and miss out on the wider landscape. On this occasion the broader view afforded was of the incredible lofty cliffs to the south and of hundreds of birds sat on or flying across the surface of the sea far below. Gannets flew past in formation, and I spent quite a bit of time trying to photograph them as they whipped past; the resulting photos of which were mostly blurry!