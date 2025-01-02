The cliffs that line the back of the beach were coated in ivy, wild clematis and brambles, all of which seem to be dangling like curtains from the cliffs as well as attempting to creep over the beach. The sea rarely reaches this high on this beach, so a range of plants have successfully established communities. Where I had sat down, I observed the tiniest seedling sprouting from the bare shingle. As I was not sure what this tiny plant was, I thought I would enlist my “trusty” plant ID app to help; inputting the photo and waiting for it to tell me the result. To my surprize it informed me that it was cannabis. I don’t think so! I didn’t need an app to know it wasn’t that! Scrolling down the list, something more likely, was mouse eared chickweed.