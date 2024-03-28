While the plastic may last for ever, the lawns have a lifespan of around 10 years as the plastic grass blades get worn down and flattened. Whatever installers may claim, it is not currently possible to separate and clean the plastics to recycle artificial grass; it will most likely be incinerated or go to landfill. Also, plastic lawns are not as maintenance-free as claimed, needing regular brushing, washing and hoovering.