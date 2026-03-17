The crisis in the Middle East has, highlighted how interconnected our lives are with the world at large, and this, in South West Devon, is becoming all too apparent. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been hearing from families across South West Devon who are struggling to keep up with rising energy costs. Filling up the car, heating the house, and running a farm are all becoming harder, and every extra penny hits household budgets hard. The Government must recognise that families in rural areas, pensioners, and those not on the gas network have very few alternatives, and this sudden increase will be pile on further pressure on many of those trying to make ends meet.
With the Chancellor already planning to raise fuel duty from September, families and small businesses in South West Devon are facing more pressure on their finances. The Conservatives are clear that now is not the time to add further costs, and we are calling on the Chancellor to make another U-turn on this decision. In government, we froze fuel duty for 11 years and cut it in 2022 in response to the energy crisis brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is right that the Government thinks about motorists and their pay packets, which are already under pressure and could get worse if the planned increase goes ahead.
Heating oil is also an especially pressing concern for families in rural communities. Unlike gas or electricity, heating oil is not covered by the energy price cap, leaving rural families exposed to sudden spikes. I was recently contacted by a family who are now paying over double for their heating oil compared to last month. For households like theirs, these increases massively affect day-to-day life. Along with some of my Conservative colleagues, I have written to the Competition and Markets Authority calling for urgent scrutiny of suppliers who may be taking advantage or profiteering from the crisis we are seeing. I understand that the CMA has now begun engaging with suppliers to understand their pricing structure.
For farmers and rural businesses, red diesel is equally vital. It powers essential machinery and helps keep costs manageable for running a farm or small business. The crisis in the Middle East has pushed fuel prices up, and farmers are already feeling the pinch in higher red diesel costs. I am and will continue to press the Government to recognise these impacts and maintain practical support for rural communities, so that rural communities are not left to bear the brunt of global instability.
At, the next Opposition Day debate, the Conservatives are bringing forward a debate in Parliament on support for rising energy costs, and I hope to speak and highlight these pressures on rural communities in South West Devon. I will be pressing the Government to ensure that fuel duty remains frozen, that heating oil suppliers are held accountable, and that red diesel support continues for farmers and rural businesses. Rural families, businesses, and farmers are already working hard to manage every penny and it is the Government’s responsibility to support them and prevent these pressures from worsening.
Since then, the Government has announced a support package to help households with these soaring heating oil costs. Whilst this is a step in the right direction, questions remain over how many rural families will qualify for support and how quickly it will reach those who are struggling most, especially those not already designated as “vulnerable". I will of course be monitoring this closely and updating residents who have shared their concerns with me.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.