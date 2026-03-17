The crisis in the Middle East has, highlighted how interconnected our lives are with the world at large, and this, in South West Devon, is becoming all too apparent. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been hearing from families across South West Devon who are struggling to keep up with rising energy costs. Filling up the car, heating the house, and running a farm are all becoming harder, and every extra penny hits household budgets hard. The Government must recognise that families in rural areas, pensioners, and those not on the gas network have very few alternatives, and this sudden increase will be pile on further pressure on many of those trying to make ends meet.