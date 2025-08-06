So, we were asked to do our best to help him feel better. Our noses are full of loads of different bacteria, but they are also very good at filtering out the bacteria and preventing infections in normal healthy animals (us included!). So, the snotty nose was a sign that something else was going wrong. In situations like this we have to consider all the possible causes. Could there be an underlying fungal infection, or a virus? Was there a growth or tumour developing in the nose? Was an auto-immune condition affecting him? Had he accidentally snorted something up his nose that had got stuck?