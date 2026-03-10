While couples across town were toasting Valentine’s Day with heart-shaped pancakes and lukewarm cups of tea, one local lady had slightly different plans. Daisy, a three-year-old golden retriever, decided that February 14th was the perfect date… to have twelve babies.
Daisy’s owners first grew concerned in the early hours of Valentine’s morning. Her waters had broken hours earlier, yet there were no puppies to show for it. While most of us would interpret “no delivery” as a courier delay, in obstetrics—canine or otherwise—that’s a red flag. So, instead of breakfast in bed, Daisy took an emergency trip to South Moor Vets.
Using the ultrasound machine, the team checked the puppies’ heartbeats to make sure everything was progressing safely. Unfortunately, some of the puppies’ heart rates were slightly slow — a sign they could be in distress. Not exactly the Valentine’s news anyone was hoping for. With mum and babies’ safety the top priority, the team made the call: it was time for a Caesarean section.
As the sun rose on Valentine’s Day, the out-of-hours veterinary team sprang into action. Forget roses — this was a gathering powered by scrubs, surgical lights, and a whole lot of teamwork.
Daisy was whisked into surgery, and one by one, the puppies were carefully delivered. Delivering a dozen puppies via C-section is no small feat, and both mum and babies required careful monitoring and support. Thanks to quick thinking from her owners and the on-call team, Daisy and all her puppies are now doing well.
While others ended the day with chocolates, Daisy ended hers surrounded by tiny, squeaky valentines — arguably far more demanding than any dinner date. Mother and puppies are thriving — and we’re fairly certain Daisy has earned next year’s breakfast in bed!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.