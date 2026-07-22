FIP has been seen in cats for over 50 years. It is caused when a coronavirus commonly found in a cat’s intestines mutates and spreads into the body. Until the last few years, despite much research, there has been no effective treatment for FIP and it was always fatal. Back in 2009 an anti-viral drug called Remdesivir was developed in the fight against Ebola. In 2020 the same medication was the first to be found effective for treatment of COVID-19. During this time a group of researchers in California had been testing it against FIP which eventually led to the related medication GS-441524 being launched in the UK for the treatment of FIP in 2021.