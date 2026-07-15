established in the UK. Speaking of new species from the Continent, it probably won’t be long before the notorious Asian Hornet gains a foothold here. Strange but true, the bumblebees should be able to fight off these murderous newcomers. Research in Spain into interactions between the hornets and the Buff-tailed Bumblebee, one of our commoner species, revealed that when the hornets attacked the bees, the bees’ natural defence was to fall on the ground on their backs and stab upward with their stings. The hornets tended to give up when faced with this plucky defence.