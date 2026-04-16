A quick examination revealed the issue. I could feel that the birth canal was tightly twisted anticlockwise, making it feel less like the straight tube it should be and more like the gun barrel at the start of a James Bond film. This is called a complete uterine torsion. In other words, the uterus had managed to spin around 360 degrees inside the cow, so that its exit (the cervix) was twisted shut like when you twist closed the top of a plastic bag.