Recently I was on call when, at 10.30pm, I was about to go to bed, and my phone went off. Relief hit when I saw it was not the practice but a friend, followed by concern as I remembered his wife was heavily pregnant and he would not normally call at that hour. He explained he had heard a dog barking and found a terrier trapped by its back end on barbed wire two fields from his house. He had tried to help, but it was wedged on the barbs and had bitten him in panic. I was impressed he had gone to look for it, then immediately thought we could not ask his pregnant wife to climb fences in the dark to help a distressed, injured dog.