Riley was discharged the next day. After discussing the findings with his family, we discovered he has quite a fondness for seaweed. To help him continue enjoying trips to the beach without risk of a repeat episode, we recommended a practical solution: a basket muzzle. Riley now visits his favourite spots sporting a colour-coordinated Baskerville muzzle to match his shiny black coat. This allows him to enjoy all the wonderful smells without the risk of eating something that could cause serious problems.