As vets we refer to a ‘heart murmur’ relatively commonly, and it may be a term you have heard of, but don’t understand what we mean. When the heart beats, there are four valves within the heart that close to stop blood rushing the wrong way. We hear these sounds through our stethoscope. They make a “lub-dub” noise. When there is a heart murmur, we hear a different sound, a “lub-shhhhh-dub” sound. That “shhhhh” sound is an indication to us that there is turbulent blood somewhere within the heart. Sometimes the noise comes in different places within the chest, depending on which part of the heart, or blood vessels, it originates in. It can vary in intensity and duration, lots of subtle variations that give us clues as to what might be causing it. There are other clues too, such as whether it was present at birth, or developed later in life, and what breed of animal we are examining.