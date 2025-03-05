Harbour House and Kingsbridge Community College offer students’ unique opportunities - Harbour House is thrilled to continue its vibrant partnership with Kingsbridge Community College (KCC), showcasing the incredible talent of A-Level students in an exhibition at Harbour House Gallery. This year’s exhibition, curated by and installed by KCC students across a range of media, will open to the public on Friday 28 February and run until Saturday 22 March. Since 2022, Harbour House and KCC have worked hand-in-hand to offer students a unique opportunity to display their artwork in a professional, public setting. This ongoing collaboration not only provides invaluable exposure for young artists but also allows them to gain hands-on experience in an art curation process. Harbour House’s dedicated team of curators and art professionals generously share their expertise, guiding students through the intricacies of organising a successful exhibition. Education and Engagement Curator, Dr Beth Richards shares: “Through this ongoing partnership, we’ve seen how the arts can be a powerful tool for young people to express their voices, engage with their communities, and cultivate critical and creative thinking skills.”