CORNWOOD 1st XI walloped Sandford by 92 runs to put some distance between themselves and the wrong end of the Premier Division table.
The Wood went into round seven of 18 with just eight points between them and the bottom two. That gap has widened to 20 points thanks to this win over the side sitting second from bottom.
Elliott Staddon, the Cornwood captain, was understandably anxious after losing the toss and being asked to bat first on a rain-affected surface.
Those fears melted away as Cornwood went out and posted 214 all out with Ben Beaumont leading the way with 57.
Chris Parker made a patient 36 off 80 balls – he and Beaumont hoisted 115 for the third wicket – and useful chip-ins from Matt Skeemer (33) then Staddon (23) all added up.
Runs had to be earned the hard way as Jamie Palmer (2-21), Aryan Lakra and Jackson Thompson all operated comfortably below four an over. Thompson and James Theedom were the main wicket takers with three each.
There was no happy return to Oak Park for Sandford opener Ciara Gray – in and out for seven against his former club – and when dangerman Lawrence Walker was fourth out on 51, the odds favoured the Wood.
Bits and pieces from Thompson (28), Lakra (23) and Praison Alias (20) were never going to make much of a dent in the target.
Skeemer (3-15), Jack Ormsby and Staddon (2-19) kept the pressure on while Lee Baker (4-36) steadily claimed wickets as Sandford crumbled to 122 all out.
Reflecting on the game, Staddon said: “Really good knocks from Ben Beaumont and Chris Parker put what we felt was an over-par score on the board, which meant if we took early wickets could make life really difficult for Sandford.
“Matt Skeemer then delivered for us along with some brilliant bowling by Jack Ormsby and Lee Baker on a pitch that helped the spinners and we were able to control the game.”
IN THE B Division meanwhile, Ivybridge came a cropper by 31 runs when they travelled to Braunton.
Only three Braunton batsmen made it into double figures, but their efforts were enough to reach 185 for nine in a 40-over game.
Kyle Faber top scored with 87 and shared a second-wicket stand of 76 with home skipper Sam Reddick. Form batter Theo Valeri chipped in with 31. No one else made more than nine as Ivybridge spinners Harry Solomon and Lewis Clarke turned the screw.
Solomon, captain for the day in the absence of Josh Zimmerman, bowled for the first time this season and was rewarded with a five-for-29 haul. Clarke’s two for 31 took care of much of the rest.
Ivybridge went off in hot pursuit as Harvey Johson (54) and Zach Dunn (28) took the running total to 96 for one. Then it all went wrong!
The Bridge plunged to 102 for six then 118 for seven as veteran spinner Steve Moore (5-41) and seamer Valeri (3-30) mowed down the middle order.
Tinashe Muchawaya (39) delayed the inevitable for a while, but once he went it was downhill all the way to 154 all out.
Solomon said: “It was disappointing not to get home with the bat after being 90-odd for one, but that’s cricket.
“We'll dust ourselves off and with a few returning for Abbotskerswell this Saturday, we will be sure to bounce back.”
