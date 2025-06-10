IVYBRIDGE Town’s new managerial duo Ben Washam and Brad Gargett will take their team to St Austell in their first league game in charge.
The Western League have announced the provisional fixture list with the Greens crossing the border into Cornwall on Saturday, July 26.
Their first home game, against Sidmouth Town, takes place just a few days later on the Tuesday.
August begins with an FA Cup clash whilst Clevedon Town (a), Saltash United (h), Shepton Mallet (a) and Nailsea & Tickenham (a) are the other Ivybridge opponents for the first full month of the 2025/26 campaign.
Devon derbies are what Ivies supporters will have looked for straight away and they visit Buckland Athletic at Homers Heath on Boxing Day, before welcoming Matt Cusack’s side to Erme Valley on Friday, April 3.
Pre-season is right around the corner now as well, Ivybridge taking on Millbrook (Tuesday 8), Callington (Friday 11), Wadebridge (Monday 14) and Tavistock (Tuesday 22) next month.
