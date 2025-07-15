CORNWOOD’S Ben Beaumont clubbed a career-best 182 not out to tee up a 140-run Premier Division win over Exeter.
Beaumont’s maiden Premier ton – he has two in the locker for Devon – helped Cornwood recover from an anxious 135 for eight to an impressive 280 for nine in 50 overs.
Exeter’s top order were promptly coshed by Cornwood seamer Matt Skeemer (3-9), who reduced them to nine for three all on his own. There was no way back from that sort of start for the city side, who were all out for 140.
Elliott Staddon, the Cornwood captain, said It was a ‘special’ match no one who played in it, or watched it, would forget in a hurry.
“It was a day made by one person doing something special,” said Staddon.
“Everyone at Cornwood knows Ben has incredible amounts of talent that just had not been transferred onto the pitch.
“Ben scored easily the best knock Cornwood have ever seen at home.
Beaumont may have won the ‘Oscar’ for best performance, but Staddon did not forget the supporting cast members and their contributions.
“Matt Skeemer bowling the first three overs for three maidens and taking three wickets gave us control of the innings,” said Staddon. “Our spinners, followed by Ben Privett, backed that up well.”
Cornwood’s early order got as far as 132 for four thanks to chip-ins – Skeemer (24) in particular – in support of Beaumont (56no).
Losing four wickets for three runs – Muhammad Kaleem (2-46) in the thick of it – left Cornwood on the ropes at 135 for eight. That was when Beaumont began to cut loose.
Seb Linnett Zach Vukusic were on the blunt end of overs that cost 18 runs each … and worse was yet to come.
Beaumont clattered four sixes in a row off Linnett in his final over, which left him nursing stats of one for 61 off eight overs.
At the other end from Beaumont during stands of 69 and 76 respectively were Jack Ormsby (11) and Lee Baker (4no).
Beaumont faced 130 balls over his 182 not out. He hit 16 sixes and 12 fours. Vukusic bowled a maiden to Beaumont early in his innings. He didn’t bowl a second.
Stand-in captain Charlie Clist (51) top scored for Exeter before Ormsby (3-46) spun him out. Next best on 38 was Sam Read.
Privett (2-15) and Baker (1-26) were left with the mopping-up operation at the end.
Elsewhere, Cornwood 3rd XI thrashed Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI by 104 runs to move into second place in the Tolchards DCL E Division West.
Stokeinteignhead, who were second, slipped back to fourth after they suffered a 10-wicket pasting at the hands of Tavistock 2nd XI (third).
Charlie Farmer (44) and Josh Whiting (39) were instrumental in getting the Wood up to 157 for five. Ethan Carlisle (73no) and Adam Goodliffe (45) kicked on close to the eventual total of 288 for six.
Andy King (2-30) posted B&B’s best nine-over bowling figures.
Bridestowe & Belstone made a respectable start as Phil Hatton (25) Toby Gostling (30) and David Penberthy all contributed to reaching 103 for three in the first 20 overs.
Losing three wickets for 14 runs ended Bridestowe & Belstone’s prospects of chasing down the runs – and Penberthy’s demise for 36 precipitated a collapse to 184 all out.
Evie Privett (4-19) dealt with B&B’s lower-order batters with the minimum of fuss.
