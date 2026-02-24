SALTASH United manager Lee Britchford has lauded the resilience and character of his young squad following a pivotal 3-2 victory away at Shepton Mallet on Saturday, February 14.
The result, secured through goals from Reece Thomson, Finn Wilkes, and Deacon Thomson, marks a significant turning point for the "Ashes" after a challenging winter run.
In an in-depth interview with the Jewson Western League podcast (conducted prior to the weekend’s defeat to Clevedon Town), Britchford described the triumph as a "real dogged performance," praising his side for coming out on the right side of a five-goal thriller.
The victory was a welcome relief for a squad that had been navigating a "sticky spell" since November.
Despite the lack of wins in that period, Britchford insisted he never lost faith, noting that his team had held their own in draws against high-flyers like Paulton Rovers and Bridgewater United. "I’ve always had belief in the group that we’ve got," Britchford asserted, emphasising that his players are still "learning the league".
A central theme of Britchford’s tenure has been the development of youth. He pointed out that his squad lacks the typical "sprinkling of experienced players," with even his veteran leaders aged in their mid-twenties.
This youthfulness makes grinding out "ugly" wins in heavy winter conditions a vital part of their footballing education. The manager noted that while the team thrived on the "nice pitches" of early season, the recent mud and rain have tested their ability to "stay together".
Currently sitting seventh in the Jewson Western League Premier Division, Saltash finds itself in a strong position, "exceeding expectations" while remaining mathematically in the playoff hunt. While rivals may have games in hand, Britchford is satisfied with having "points in the bank," which avoids a frantic schedule of three games a week later in the spring.
The full interview with Lee Britchford can be found on Episode 28 of the Jewson Western League Podcast, available at https://www.westernleague.co.uk/.
