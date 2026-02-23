Ivybridge Town v St Blazey, match postponed
(Waterlogged pitch)
IVYBRIDGE Town suffered yet another postponement when their Jewson Western League match at home to St Blazey was called off on Saturday (Feb 21), writes Graham Hambly.
The waterlogged pitch at Erme Valley failed a morning inspection and became the fifth successive home fixture to fall victim of the weather.
The last time Ivybridge had a home match was January 10 when they beat Street FC 3-1.
Next up on the schedule for the Ivies is their Les Phillips League Cup semi-final away to Bradford Town on Saturday (Feb 28).
The club are inviting supporters to join them on a coach which has been booked for the 118-mile trip to Wiltshire with seats available at £20 per person. Bookings can be made by email to: [email protected]
Ivybridge will now be hoping for an improvement in the weather in time for their next home fixture against Wellington, which is due to be played at Erme Valley on Tuesday, March 3.
