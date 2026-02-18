PLYMOUTH Argyle’s impressive away form is gathering pace – and manager Tom Cleverley is eager to see it translate into Home Park success when the Pilgrims face Sky Bet League One leaders Cardiff City on Saturday (12.30pm).
The Pilgrims extended their run on the road with a 3-1 triumph at Leyton Orient on Tuesday evening, marking their eighth away league win of the season – more than any other side in the division, including top two Cardiff and Lincoln City.
Argyle have picked up 25 of their 43 points away from home this term, proving themselves as one of the toughest sides to beat on the road.
Despite Leyton Orient dominating large spells in the first half, Argyle struck just before the break when Bim Pepple’s low left-footed finish found the bottom corner. The hosts equalised almost immediately through Ollie O’Neill, but Argyle’s attacking threat soon re-emerged.
Seven minutes after the restart, Ronan Curtis restored the lead, before Mathias Ross sealed the win in the 70th minute with a header from Curtis’ cross.
Post-game, Cleverley praised his team’s away dominance, but highlighted the challenge of replicating it at Home Park.
“We’re in a right good moment,” he said. “We’re effective going forward, whether in open play, running in behind, or at set plays. Now we need to bring that intensity and creativity to home games. Saturday’s clash against one of the top two will be a huge test, and the atmosphere at Home Park will be rocking.”
The Argyle boss also reflected on the team’s transformation this season. “We were bottom in November, now we’re six points off the play-offs. Our confidence is high, and we know what it takes to be competitive in every game. Saturday gives us a chance to prove ourselves against one of the best.”
Back-to-back away wins – including a seven-goal haul against Blackpool and Orient – have shown Argyle’s attacking firepower and growing belief. With momentum on their side, the Pilgrims will be keen to test themselves against Cardiff and push for a late-season surge into the play-offs.
Cleverley said: “You know me, next game at all times, but no-one wants to be end of March playing for nothing so we know which way we are looking now and we keep going.
“Right now, we’ve got heavy forward momentum. We know exactly why that is and what the fundamentals are to make sure we are competitive in every game. Saturday will be a huge test of that. Thinking back this season, Stockport at home, the Luton games, we have proved ourselves, but we want to really prove ourselves against one of the top two.
“We are in a great moment, we are in high confidence, the atmosphere will be rocking and we need to respond to that with a big performance.”
