DEVON skeleton star Marcus Wyatt was gutted to miss out on an Olympic medal after being pipped to the podium by his roommate, writes Charlie Bennett.
The 34-year-old finished fourth alongside Freya Tarbit in the mixed doubles and watched in agony as new British superhero Matt Weston and Tabby Stoecker won gold.
Wyat was on course for bronze before Weston, who he shares a room with, ripped it from him with the last run of the night.
It leaves him empty-handed at the end of the Olympics for the second Games in a row.
Wyatt was a medal candidate in Beijing four years ago but, amid a row about equipment quality, he faded from view.
He has been a stud on the World Cup circuit since and was the only athlete to beat Weston in individual competition this season, snagging two victories in Sigulda and Altenberg.
But he was unable to take that form to Cortina and was devastated to miss out again, after also finishing ninth in the individual competition.
“There are a mix of emotions, but we did what we did and just missed out,” he said.
“I've been sharing a room with Matt probably the last seven years so.
“Honestly, it's just a normal, we're very used to this, sharing rooms, sharing everything really, spending so much time with each other across every winter.
“He's a hell of a skeleton athlete and he's what he's now tied for the most decorated winter Olympian from Team GB so it's not a bad couple of days at the office.”
Mixed team skeleton is just like the regular version, only better. Two athletes, one run each and the lowest combined time takes the gold, leaving no margin for error.
Tarbit and Wyatt were the fourth-last pair to go and Tarbit flew around the track in one minute flat.
That was the fastest of all 15 women in the field, including Olympic individual champion Janine Flock, underlining her vast potential.
Wyatt, from Devon, went down in 59.18 seconds for a combined time of 1:59.65 and they sat nervously waiting by the side of the track for the remaining three pairs to go.
By the time it came to Weston and Stoecker, Tarbit and Wyatt were on course for bronze and it remained that way when Stoecker’s was only good enough for fourth.
That gave Weston a lot of work to do but the individual Olympic champion was electric down the ice to take gold.
In doing so, he became Britain’s first double gold medallist at the same Olympics.
“It was probably my best run of the five between the mixed team and the individual,” Wyatt added.
“There's still some mistakes there but yeah I just tried to do my best.”
