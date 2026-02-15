IT WAS cup week as the team handicap doubles competition second round got underway in the South Devon & Torbay Table Tennis League.
With the top teams receiving heavy handicaps this competition gives teams from the lower leagues a real opportunity to grab some silverware. While generally there are many very close competitive matches this week several of the matches were decided well before the final sets.
NA Harriers, Albie Andrews, Lee Raymond and Ken Ramsden, eased past NA Ravens 28-8. Also winning comfortably were Torbay Academy 3, Alex Fialho, Andy Harris and John Fowler who saw off Brixham Gulls 19-9.
The Teignmouth Aces’ team of David Davies, Peter Chadwick and Andrew Clitheroe were too strong for Brixham Trawlers winning 20-8.
In an all-Torbay Academy clash the Academy 5 team of Aleksandra Treder, Gustaw Adamczak and Steve Metcalfe defeated Academy 2 19-13. In the closest tie of the round Torre Vikings, Steve Russell, Bill Keywood and Chris Garner eventually overcame NA Kestrels 20-16.
There were a few rearranged league matches that also took place. In the first division NA Owls picked up their second 9-1 victory in a row with a convincing performance against Halwell.
Skipper Jim McIvor and Pawel Juraszczyk were undefeated as the Owls closed to within four points of second placed Brixham Sharks, and just eight points behind the leaders NA Buzzards.
Torbay Academy 5’s 6-4 victory at NA Kites propels them up to third place, just seven points off the top spot. Gustaw Adamczak’s fine maximum helping the Academy on their way.
Peter Daly and Nigel Langley were both undefeated as the fourth division leaders, Grove Tigers, opened up a seventeen-point lead at the top following their 8-2 victory against Torbay Academy 6
Pictured are Fred Wakefield & Stephen Hugh (NA Ravens) vs Ken Ramsden & Albie Andrews (NA Harriers).
