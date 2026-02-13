TRURO City’s fight for survival in the Enterprise National League has been handed a significant boost with the arrival of two new loan signings at a crucial stage of the campaign.
Freddie Issaka and Caleb Roberts have both joined the Tinners on loan from Sky Bet League One outfit Plymouth Argyle until the end of the season, adding fresh energy and depth to the squad as the run-in approaches.
Their arrival could prove pivotal for John Askey’s side, particularly with the Cornish club currently sitting five points adrift of the safety zone.
Issaka, 19, was born in Truro and has been part of the Argyle youth set up since his pre-teen years. In August 2021, Issaka, a pacy attacker by trade, made history by becoming the youngest ever player to represent the Pilgrims, aged just 15 years and 34 days in an EFL Trophy game against Newport County.
Educated at Truro School, Issaka has represented both England and Wales internationally and shortly after completing his GCSEs, made his league debut for Argyle at 16 in November 2022.
Continuing his development at Home Park, Issaka inked a professional contract on his 17th birthday, which was further extended in the summer of 2024.
To date, he has made 39 appearances for Argyle with close to half of those coming last season in the SkyBet Championship. This term, he has featured twice for Tom Cleverley’s Greens, whilst also playing for Bristol Rovers on loan and making nine appearances for the Gas.
Roberts, meanwhile, also makes the temporary switch across the Tamar, with his path at Home Park similar to that of Issaka’s.
Also joining the Argyle youth system aged just six, Roberts moved through the ranks and was a regular in Argyle’s under-18 side.
Whilst studying at Ivybridge College and just after his 16th birthday, he became Argyle’s second youngest senior appearance maker behind Issaka, when making his Greens bow also in the EFL Trophy.
During Argyle’s League One promotion-winning campaign of 22/23, the 20-year-old was once again a regular in the EFL Trophy, making his first start for the club and netting a maiden senior goal too.
He also made his debut in the EFL during the same season, coming off the bench in an away victory over Cheltenham Town on Boxing Day.
Over the two previous Championship years, Roberts was on the fringes of the first team squad and featured regularly in cup matches. He starred in a central midfield role as the Pilgrims defeated Premier League outfit Brentford 1-0 12 months ago, before eventually bowing out 3-1 to eventual runners-up Manchester City.
And this term. Roberts has made 12 first team appearances for Argyle, featuring as an unused substitute in the recent League One matches against Stockport County and Mansfield Town.
