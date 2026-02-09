FROM the latest round of South Devon Football League fixtures, just three survived, all of which were played on astroturf.
On Saturday, February 7, games were called off left, right and centre which has unfortunately been commonplace in 2026 thus far.
The solitary league clash was a Division Two matchup that took place at Paignton Community & Sports Academy (Waterleat Road).
East Allington United 2nd XI prevailed over Babbacombe Corinthians with a 4-1 win. Jake Blamey notched a brace with Sam Quick and Harry Whitham also on target for the Pirates. The Corries goal came courtesy of Kieran Sweet.
This result stunts Babbacombe’s ambitions of chasing down third tier leaders Signal Box Oak Villa- they remain nine points adrift but now with just one game in hand.
Meanwhile, East Allington are up to fifth and have just one point between themselves and third-placed Ivybridge Town 2nd XI.
Onto the two cup clashes, both of which pitted a Paignton side against a club from Newton Abbot.
Paignton Saints had one foot in the next round of the Herald Cup after Jake Powell had given them the lead only for Aiden Blackie to offer Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI a lifeline at Coach Road. It still wasn’t to be for Spurs though as they lost 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
Watts Blake Bearne, who are going well in Division One, had better luck of it when they took on Paignton Villa.
Goals from Fraser Hossack, Billy Robbins and Ant Williams in a 3-0 victory saw them advance beyond their fourth-round tie and into the next stage.
Fingers crossed now for better luck when it comes to the South Devon Football League fixtures scheduled for this coming weekend.
Photography by Steve Pope.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.