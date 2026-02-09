Paulton Rovers v Ivybridge Town, match postponed
(Waterlogged pitch)
A THIRD attempt at staging Ivybridge Town’s Jewson Western League Les Pillips Cup quarter-final was postponed on Saturday (Feb 7) because of a waterlogged pitch at Paulton’s Winterfield Stadium.
The decision came at 8.30 am in time to prevent the Ivybridge players and officials making a wasted 213-mile round trip to Paulton.
Two previous dates to stage the tie at Ivybridge were also rained off on January 17 and 31, which is why the league switched the tie to be played at Paulton.
The latest postponement means that Ivybridge have not played since January 13 when they won 3-1 at Helston in the previous round of the Les Phillips competition.
This cup clash takes priority and so league fixtures this coming weekend have made way, Paulton having been due to visit Ivybridge’s rivals Buckland Athletic.
