THE top of the first division clash between the two heavyweights did not disappoint producing some of the best table tennis seen this season.
Current champions, NA Buzzards, knew they were in for a tough match and they started really well against the Brixham Sharks going into a 4-0 lead.
Aarish Maharjan kept the Sharks in the hunt with a couple of excellent singles wins but a Herbie Sage maximum backed up by Kevin Nicholls and Naomi Jackson’s success gave the Buzzards a 7-3 victory.
Paul Davey and Ian Callard were both undefeated as NA Eagles beat NA Owls 9-1.
The leaders of the second division, Brixham Trawlers, were held to a 5-5 draw by NA Raptors, Stuart Shipley with a maximum for the Trawlers.
Teignmouth Aces closed the gap at the top following their 8-2 victory over NA Falcons, Mark Sharratt was unbeaten for the Aces.
NA Kestrels closed to within four points of the Division Three leaders with a narrow 6-4 victory over Torbay Academy 5, whose Jamie McGuire was unbeaten.
A Colin Harrop maximum for Taverners helped them overcome Torbay Academy (4) 7-3. James Kitchen was unbeaten in his singles as NA Kites defeated Brixham Gulls 6-4.
The leaders of the fourth division, Grove Tigers, thrashed NA Merlins 10-0 to open up a ten-point lead at the top. Jeff Cornish, Nigel Langley and Thomas Foley look unstoppable as they march towards the title.
Still in the mix, the Teignmouth Delinquents also won 10-0 at Brixham against the Seals. The Delinquents are third, level on points just behind Torbay Academy 6, who won, but lost ground, as they dropped three points to NA Vultures.
An excellent Noah Gage maximum helped his Torbay Academy 7 team to a narrow 6-4 victory over NA Ospreys.
Finally, there was a handicap doubles cup tie played between two Newton Abbot teams which saw the holders NA Kites, Fin Humphreys, Nick & James Kitchen, defeat NA Vultures 24-12.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.