THE Dartmoor Classic, one of the UK’s most iconic and best‑loved cycling sportives, returns on Sunday, June 21, for the 2026 edition, hosted by the renowned Mid‑Devon Cycling Club.
Thousands of riders from across the country are expected to descend on Newton Abbot Racecourse for a day of challenging climbs, sweeping moorland views, and world‑class event organisation.
Established in 2007, the Dartmoor Classic has grown into a landmark fixture on the national cycling calendar, regularly selling out and earning a reputation as one of Britain’s premier open‑road sportives.
The event showcases the dramatic landscapes of Dartmoor National Park, combining demanding ascents with exhilarating descents and unrivalled scenery.
Three routes, one unforgettable experience. Riders can choose from three fully supported routes, each designed to capture the essence of Dartmoor’s rugged beauty.
First is the Grande Route – 107 miles of high‑moorland challenge, featuring some of the region’s toughest climbs.
Then we have the Medio Route – 66.6 miles of classic Dartmoor terrain, offering a rewarding test for intermediate riders.
Finally, it’s the Piccolo Route – 45 miles (including an e‑bike option), perfect for riders seeking a shorter but still authentic moorland experience.
All routes are fully signposted and supported by feed stations, mechanical assistance, and a dedicated rider support team.
There is a truly premier rider experience available with every entrant receiving a free Dartmoor Classic jersey, continuing the event’s tradition of offering exceptional value and a professional feel.
The event village at Newton Abbot Racecourse will host exhibitors, catering, entertainment, and a warm Mid‑Devon welcome for riders, supporters, and families.
Once again, the Dartmoor Classic is proudly delivered entirely by Mid‑Devon Cycling Club, one of the UK’s most respected and historic cycling clubs.
With decades of experience in coaching, racing, and event delivery, the club’s volunteers bring unmatched passion and expertise to every aspect of the sportive.
