Ivybridge Town v Paulton Rovers, match postponed
(Waterlogged pitch)
IVYBRIDGE Town were without a match for the third successive Saturday when their Les Phillips Cup quarter-final in the Jewson Western League, due to have been played on January 31, was postponed.
The game was called off on Friday afternoon after the referee inspected the waterlogged pitch at Erme Valley.
It was the second time the cup clash against Paulton was a victim of the recent wet weather meaning that it will now be reversed, taking place at Winterfield Stadium instead this Saturday.
Ivybridge have been without a fixture since winning 3-1 at Helston Athletic in the second round of the competition on January 13, as their home league match against Wellington was also postponed on January 24. That fixture has now been re-arranged for Saturday March 3.
Their next league outing will see the aforementioned Helston come to town on Tuesday, February 10.
