A WAR of words has broken out between Ivybridge RFC and Wellington RFC following the postponement of Saturday’s South West Two game on the Athletic Ground.
Ivybridge claim they travelled to Wellington in good faith for the re-arranged fixture, which should have been played on January 24. In their version of events, the match referee decided the pitch was unfit.
Wellington released a statement on social media saying the referee was perfectly happy with the playing surface and it was Ivybridge who did not want to play.
Ashley Colman, the Wellington secretary, was adamant the game could have gone ahead.
“We were ready to play the match and the pitch was declared playable by the match referee,” he said.
“Ivybridge arrived at the ground and then told us they would not play.
“Obviously we weren’t very happy with the situation to say the least. The pitch was playable and we were keen to get the game on.
“It was a big disappointment, not only for us but spectators who thought the game would be played.”
Steve Atkinson, the Ivybridge coach, said Colman’s version of events was ‘totally untrue’.
Said Atkinson: “We travelled up there as we were told the pitch was playable. When we arrived, there were a few patches of standing water but after a chat all the coaches left it to the ref to decide. He decided it was unplayable about an hour before kick-off, not us.”
Atkinson said had Wellington followed league advice in the lead-up to the game, the problem of a soggy pitch could have been avoided.
“Wellington were told by the league secretary if there was any chance of their pitch being unplayable they had to find an alternative (venue), or we reverse the fixture and they come to us,” said Atkinson.
“Wellington probably should have just bit the bullet and reversed the fixture. We would go back there when the weather is better.
“I get they wanted it at their place, but we are bit disappointed in Wellington letting us travel all the way up there when they knew there may be a chance the ref may deem the pitch be unplayable.”
League officials will have to decide where and when the game will be replayed, which could be tricky as there are a limited number of free Saturdays available due to the backlog of matches generated by the bad weather.
Ivybridge should have better luck with the weather this weekend as they have a double date, potentially on all-weather pitches.
The Vandals 2nd XV are away to Devonport Services Pilgrims on Friday night, which could be played on the floodlit 4G pitch at Keyham if the Rectory is out of bounds.
The Chiefs are due to entertain Penzance-Newlyn on Saturday afternoon on the permanent all-weather surface at Cross-in-Hand.
Elsewhere this weekend, plenty of other rugby fixtures fell foul of the weather.
Kingsbridge RFC 1st XI were scheduled to welcome St Ives to High House but this game, along with all others at the club, had to be postponed.
Salcombe’s visit to Exeter Engineers was rained off with Totnes and Dartmouth both also out of action once more.
