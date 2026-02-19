LAST weekend saw a welcome return to normal proceedings for the majority of local football teams with plenty of fixtures being fulfilled.
We have been graced by more rain once again but fingers crossed that pitches across the country are ready to go for Saturday’s action, thanks as always going to the hard work and dedication of grounds people everywhere.
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE
BOVEY Tracey AFC return to their league scheduling after a fascinating cup tie last time out. As the Premier East high-flyers, they welcomed Premier West leaders Liskeard Athletic to the Western Counties Roofing Ground for a league cup quarter-final meeting.
It was all going swimmingly for the hosts at the break, goals from Ollie Aplin and Stuart Bowker giving them a commanding lead. A missed Liskeard penalty in the early stages of the second half was a warning sign and then, 82nd and 97th minute strikes sent the game to penalty out of nowhere.
Bovey held firm all the same and dispatched Liskeard via a penalty shootout, Josh Webber, Aplin, Owen Stockton and Cieran Bridger making no mistake from 12 yards out.
They go from one big challenge of their supremacy to another as they host Bridport FC next, the only side with a realistic chance of beating them to the league title.
Bridport played and beat Ilfracombe Town to move two points clear of the Moorlanders but the latter have four games in hand.
From the outside looking in, it is as simple as this; if Bovey beat Bridport then the title is there’s and if they don’t, they’re still in the driving seat anyway.
Also playing at home this weekend are Teignmouth AFC, with the aforementioned Ilfracombe visiting them at Coombe Valley.
Teigns lost 2-0 at Penlee Park to exit the league cup at the hands of Penzance and will now turn their full attentions to the rest of the league campaign.
Sitting in 11th, they won’t have it easy when sixth-placed Ilfracombe come to town but having beaten Bridport 4-0 last month, who knows what Liam Jones’ team will produce.
Newton Abbot Spurs manager Marc Revell will be desperate for a response after his return to the club was massively derailed by Cullompton Rangers, who put five unanswered goals past them.
Torridgeside AFC are the opponents this time around and Spurs will be out for revenge for their St Luke’s Challenge Cup exit as well.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police continue to throw their ring into the conversation for second placed and will be looking to boost their goal difference at Tiger Way.
It has been widely reported that Axminster Town are the unfortunate strugglers at the foot of the South West Peninsula League Premier East table and after scoring eight against them in the home fixture, Stoke can target a similar return on the road.
Meanwhile, Okehampton Argyle have a far more difficult away game as they cross paths with Cullompton, who of course just put Newton Spurs to the sword and then some.
So far in 2026, Argyle have played three times, drawing with Torrington AFC most recently whilst previously losing by just a single goal to Bridport and to Stoke.
WESTERN LEAGUE
Bovey vs Bridport is the standout Peninsula League fixture to come and perhaps the Western League’s equivalent also features one of our South Devon sides.
Buckland Athletic, after a weekend off, will journey into Bristol to take on fellow promotion hopefuls Paulton Rovers.
There is just one point between the two clubs in favour of Paulton although they have played three less games to date. Winning at The Athletic Ground will be a real statement of intent from Matt Cusack and co who could come under further pressure from the teams behind them if they drop points.
Previously, the Bucks were scheduled to play Rovers back-to-back, home and away, but rescheduling means that the Homers Heath clash will now take place next month instead.
Ivybridge Town made their long-awaited return to the field last Saturday, playing for the first time in over a month and returning home with a huge victory.
Paulton was their destination ironically but it wasn’t three points under their belts, instead, a spot in the semi-finals of the Les Phillips Cup. They will take on Bradford Town in the final four on Saturday, February 28, but not before they host St. Blazey.
Having only lost one of their last six games at Erme Valley, the Ivies are looking good at home and with St. Blazey behind them on goal difference, a win against Dan Hart’s side could well be on the cards.
SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Tavistock AFC last played a game at Langsford Park on Wednesday, January 14, and with postponed fixtures starting to build up, they’ll be desperate for this weekend’s outing to go ahead.
Shaftesbury are their guests for the day, a team currently in the playoffs and with games in hand on the four sides above them.
It won’t be easy for the Lambs who are in quite the predicament at the foot of the Southern League South table, but they rescued a late point against Bideford AFC last time out which will hopefully give them renewed confidence.
Two days later, on Monday 23, Tavistock will head to 15th-placed Swindon Supermarine, the second of two hugely important matches.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.