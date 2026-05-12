CORNWOOD 1st XI came unstuck at Queen’s Park, where they slipped to an 83-run defeat in the Tolchard’s Devon Cricket League Premier Division.
Paignton reached 234 all out in their last of their 50 overs via a scenic route that took them from 68 for five to 201 for seven.
There were three wickets each for Cornwood bowlers Mohsin Khan (3-27), Elliott Staddon (3-51) and Lee Baker (3-19).
Brenton Pedley (76) played the anchorman innings for Paignton in the top half of the order. Charlie Ward (50) and Connor Ashworth (52) added 88 for the eighth wicket to pass the 200 mark.
The Wood made a dream start – they were 82 for one thanks largely to the efforts of Ryan Rickard (39) and Charles Finan (30) – but ran into trouble on the way to 117 for six. Rory Medlock (3-25) and Steve Ward (2-11) did the damage.
It was downhill all the way after that to 151 all out with a wicket each for Ashworth, Ward and Aya Gqamana.
Elliott Staddon, who resumed his former role as Cornwood captain in the absence of Matt Skeemer, said he could not quibble about the result.
“Paignton the stronger side on the day,” said Staddon. “Having a few missing from our side left us a bit light with the ball, meaning we let them get 60-80 more than we should have.
“Seeing Mohsin get going with the ball, and Lee Baker picking straight up where he left last season, were great positives.
“For four or five of our lads it was their first run out this season. It feels we are getting some rust off.
“The season really starts at home to Sandford this Saturday when it looks like we will have full availability.”
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