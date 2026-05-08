EXETER Chiefs are on the brink of a historic American-backed takeover after members and shareholders approved a proposed deal involving the owners of AFC Bournemouth.
The Premiership club confirmed a bid from Black Knight Sports and Entertainment – part of US investment giant Cannae Holdings – was backed at a special general meeting on Thursday night.
If completed, the deal would see the American group purchase all shares in Exeter Chiefs, marking the first time foreign football owners have taken control of an English top-flight rugby club.
The proposed takeover is still subject to a due diligence process, which is not expected to conclude before the end of May.
Exeter chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe stressed no formal offer has yet been made.
“This does not represent a firm offer,” Rowe said. “It is just a non-binding expression of interest at this stage but, hopefully, an offer will follow and we can begin negotiating the terms of the sale.”
Black Knight already owns Bournemouth and Auckland FC, while also holding a stake in French side FC Lorient, and the move signals the growing interest of international investors in English rugby.
The development comes during a major shift in the Premiership landscape, with the league moving away from traditional promotion and relegation towards a franchise-style model as it looks to expand back to 12 teams.
For the Chiefs, the takeover could mark the end of an era under Rowe, who has overseen the club’s rise from the fourth tier of English rugby to domestic and European champions.
Under his leadership, the Chiefs moved into Sandy Park in 2006 before becoming one of the dominant forces in English rugby, winning two Premiership titles and the European Champions Cup in 2020.
However, the club has faced significant financial pressures since the Covid pandemic, with several international stars leaving between 2022 and 2024 as they reduced spending.
Supporters will now hope fresh American investment can help restore the Chiefs as one of the major powers of English rugby once again.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.