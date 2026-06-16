CORNWOOD 2nd XI lost more ground in the C West promotion race when Brixham edged them out by 25 runs on Oak Park.
The Wood are still fourth in the table, but the gap between them and leaders Ipplepen has now widened to 38 points. Successive defeats either side of a rain-off when the Pens played has harmed Cornwood’s chances.
Brixham got all the way to 208 for nine without a significant contribution from Pakistani pro Mo Shaikh, who was in and out for three. Tim Robinson (78), Connor Bryan (32) and Dalton Sanders (29) all made amends for a rare failure by Shaikh.
Alex Robinson (5-50) went four overs without taking a wicket before dismissing Robinson. He was none for 24 at the time.
Cornwood were in a strong position at 157 for three in reply with 10 overs left to knock-off the rest. Chris Parker (54) and Alex Shutt (40) were the primary run getters.
Losing Shutt then Parker in the space of four balls changed the complexion of the game. Wickets tumbled to Jubin Pol Albans (5-14) as Brixham collapsed to 183 all out.
Elsewhere, Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI were made to work for their one-wicket win over E Division West counterparts Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI.
Toby Gostling (47) and Noah Metherall (32) put on 37 for B&B’s sixth wicket as they laboured to 122 all out.
Chris Harrison (2-29) claimed top-order wickets for Stoke Gabriel. Skipper Kyle Lardner (3-23) ensured there was no lower-order rescue act.
Stoke Gabriel found run making just as tough with no partnership of more than 24 from start to finish. Chris Lavis (3-21), Callum Mallett (3-28) and Sree Sunandan (2-20) posed problems with the ball.
Lardner, in at 86 for six, made 20 to get the target down to eight. Last pair Harriet Duke and Sanjog Dabholkar went the rest of the way.
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