AN already busy period for Ivybridge Town has further ramped up with two more additions to the squad.
Neither of the new arrival is all that “new” in truth with the first returning player being Kane Gregory.
Following the departure of manager Wayne Gamble last summer, goalkeeper Gregory was one of several players to follow suit and he landed at Newton Abbot Spurs.
Spurs have had plenty of changes in their own technical area and the experienced shot-stopper is making the step back up to the Western League. Spurs’ loss is Ivybridge’s gain.
On the topic of Newton Spurs and Chris Harvey is making that same switch as Gregory.
The winger was a standout performer under Connor Marshall at The Rec before he then ended the season in green.
Town wrote on social media: Chris “helped out on a cover basis last season and has already shown his goalscoring threat, scoring three goals in five starts.
“He makes the move to Erme full-time, adding pace and a direct approach to our front line.”
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