IVYBRIDGE sprang a shock in the Tiflex Devon Twenty20 Cup by inflicting a nine-round defeat on Bradninch & Kentisbere in a seesaw second-round tie.
The Ninch, last season’s DCL Premier champions, went into the game as apparent favourites against a team that has only just arrived in the division below following promotion.
But a look at the latest divisional tables – just three teams across the two divisions separate B&K from Ivybridge – implied a much closer contest that anticipated.
And when Bradninch & Kentisbeare were 25 for four in reply to Ivybridge’s total of 133 for seven, an embarrassing upset seemed on the cards.
Bradninch & Kentisbeare fought back through their middle order, in particular Freddie Cockram and Josh Farley, to get down to the final two overs needing 23 to win with three wickets left. A miserly over from Dinesh Raheja left 20 to win from the final six balls and that proved 10 too many.
Jon Sparkes, the Ivybridge team manager, said what made the win even more remarkable was the number of regulars missing from the side.
It was a fantastic win especially as we were without Adam Huxtable, Harry Solomon, Josh Coker and Josh Zimmerman,” said Sparkes.
“Bradninch were missing a couple too, but any side with Gary Chappell, Tim Piper and Mitch Pugh in it is very tough opposition.”
Opener Abraham Kopparambil played the anchorman role for Ivybridge with a top score of 53 in a total of 133 for seven. He was fourth man out on 119, having put on 67 for the third wicket with Mickey Copeland (35). Muhammad Ismail, quicker than he looked, kept the lid on progress with two for 14 from four overs.
Ivybridge suffered a bout of the jitters when Kopparambil, Zach Dunn and Josh Bullock departed in the space of four balls to Mitch Pugh (3-14) without a run scored.
Jake Dunn (10no) batted through to the end, wrestling runs where he could off Jon Triner and the impressive Lihan Laubscher. Each run proved vital in the final totting up.
Copeland, over from South Africa to play for Ivybridge, was largely responsible for reducing B&K to 25 for four. Three wickets in seven balls – Chappell, Pugh and Tim Piper – did most of the damage.
And when Ismail was caught on the outskirts of the parish having a swipe at spinner Lewis Clarke, B&K were 42 for five. Farley (29) joined Cockram (24) and the comeback started.
Although the asking rate came down steadily at one end, rapidly during an Arthur Johnson over that cost 16 runs, Raheja and Clarke had spun away at less than five an over to preserve a safety margin.
By the time Alex Brooks was ninth out with a ball to go to the returning Copeland (4-17), the result was no longer in doubt.
Sparkes said a key difference between the sides was the prioritising wickets in hand over rapid scoring and its inherent risks.
“Wickets lost in the power play felt like the difference,” said Sparkes. Mitch Pugh and their overseas (Ismail) bowled really well up top, but we managed to keep wickets in hand.
“Taking four of their wickets in the powerplay when we bowled was huge.”
Gary Chappell, the B&K captain and one of the casualties en-route to 25 for four, said the result reflected where the team is right now.
“We didn't bat well at the start but got close with Freddie and Joshy batting well,” said Chappell.
“That’s the story of the season so far and we're working hard to turn it around.”
Chappell added: “Credit to Ivybridge, who played well.”
Coming next for Ivybridge is a home quarter-final against either Exeter or Bridestowe & Belstone.
Said Sparkes: “After two long trips away, it will be nice to have a home game.”
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