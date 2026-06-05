HONITON Golf Club recently played host to the 2026 Devon Junior Championships.
For both the boys and the girls, it was a 36-hole competition with plenty of quality golf on display.
At the midway stage, Churston’s Georgia Denega led the field for the girls, two shots ahead of Teignmouth’s Susie Carr.
Shooting 76 and 78 respectively, the pair then reversed the roles to force a playoff. On the extra hole, Susie held her nerve, producing a chip-and-putt birdie to secure the title.
The first round of the championship also serves as a qualifier for the Justin Rose Daily Telegraph Junior Golf Championship 2026. Georgia Denega secured the gross qualification, while Sothea Kasparis (Torquay) claimed the nett qualification spot.
Susie meanwhile, will go forward to the play in the England Golf Girls' National County Championship final at Woodhall Spa in early September.
Exeter’s Grace Hong carded a ridiculous total of 50 points to win the U12s comp whilst home favourite Poppy Ritchie prevailed in the U18s comp.
Onto the boys and Stover’s Brook-Tyler Mitchelmore set the early pace with an impressive opening-round 69, two ahead of clubmate Callum Cogavin and Staddon Heights’ Joseph Aldous. Mitchelmore qualifies for the aforementioned Justin Rose competition as a result.
Despite a strong second-round challenge from Thurlestone’s George Inch who fired a superb 69, Mitchelmore maintained his advantage with a composed 73 to finish on a winning total of 142. The victory earned him The Andrews Trophy and the title of Devon Boys’ Junior Champion.
He also joins Susie Carr at the county championships at Woodhall Spa.
Stover’s prowess on the day didn’t end there either as 10-year-old Harrison Grainger amassed an outstanding 42 points to take the U18s title.
On the Sunday, there was then a clash between the Devon boys and girls teams with the girls coming out on top at Woodbury Park, by an aggregate margin of 16 holes.
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