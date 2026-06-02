CORNWOOD 2nd XI clearly have competition in the C West promotion race this season if their defeat at Ipplepen is anything to go by.
The Wood, last season’s runners up and serial ‘near-missers’ in the promotion scrap, posted a hefty 259-6 on the Moor Lane ground.
Ipplepen knocked off the runs with six wickets in hand with more than two overs to go to complete a ‘statement’ win.
There were runs right down the top seven for Cornwood, starting with the 69-run stand between Robin Dart (32) and Alex Robinson (33).
Either side of a fourth-wicket partnership worth 58 between Harry Woolway (37) and Chris Parker (43) were generous bits and pieces from Josh Brookes (22), Aaron Richards (29no) and Josh Goodliffe (25).
Man of the moment for the Pens was ‘Kiwigian’ Ingram, who laced the bowling for a second successive league ton (114).
Tobias Alsop (67no) and skipper Sam Wakeham (15no) applied the finishing touches.
Keeping the runs down was a challenge for the Cornwood bowlers, although Jason Hall (2-43) and Matt Puttock (0-35) made a decent attempt at it.
Cornwood drop down to fourth in the table ahead of this Saturday’s encounter with third-placed Chudleigh.
Captain Robin Dart said there was no mystery why his side lost – and no reason to be too concerned either.
“I thought the only real difference was their guys going on and getting a score, whereas our guys just got starts,” said Dart.
“After getting a competitive total, we didn’t quite back it up with the ball and in the field.
“We were good but, unfortunately, second best on the day.”
Meanwhile, Cornwood 1st XI were made to work every step of the way for the two-wicket win over Bradninch & Kentisbeare that keeps them third in the Tolchards DCL Premier Division table.
It appeared the Wood had done the hard part by dismissing the defending champions for 138, but appearances can be deceptive.
Cornwood had a fight on their hands at 113-8 in reply and grateful to ninth-wicket pair Alex Shutt and Adam Goodliffe for seeing them over the line.
An unchanged top three reads Exmouth (81pts), Exeter (76) then Cornwood on 74.
Goodliffe (3-14) and Lee Baker (3-32), who would have been last man in, restricted Bradninch & Kentisbeare to a running total of 106-5 at the 37-over mark. Losing three wickets getting from 64-1 to 69-4 didn’t help.
The end came quickly with Cornwood skipper Matt Skeemer (4-37) claiming three wickets in four balls – Ankit Badwall denied him a hat-trick – and Baker taking another in the next over.
Opener Ryan Rickard (47) played the anchorman role for Cornwood, which was just as well. No one else in the top eight got past 14. Spin proved the Wood’s undoing with five wickets at one end for Josh Farley and a mean 10 overs at the other from Gary Chappell (1-18).
Shutt (16no) and man-of-the-match nominee Goodliffe (13no) ensured there was no danger of confirmed tail-ender Baker having to bat.
Skeemer, the Cornwood skipper, confessed it was a mixed-bag of a performance, but a satisfying one.
“It was a weird day,” said Skeemer. “Our bowling and ground fielding were brilliant and considering we dropped five catches we were very happy to keep them to that score.
“Bradninch’s bowlers were brilliant as well and apart from Ryan, who really applied himself, they made things very difficult for us.
“Adam and Alex showed real composure at the end and it was great to get a win against a good side.”
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