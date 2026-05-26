THE best golfers from across the county were battling it out at Royal North Devon between Friday, May 15 and Sunday, 17.
For the men, it was a 36-hole stroke play event on the first day with a field of 50+ then being reduced to 16 ahead of the weekend’s knockout competition, the top eight going for the Amateur Championship and the next eight for the Wish Plater Salver.
The top 8 men go through to the matchplay stages for the Devon Men's Amateur Championship, the next 8 will play for the Wish Plater Salver.
Stover's Archie Christophers emerged as the victor with an unequalled round one score of 71 followed by a 79 in round two as the conditions worsened, a 150 total, +6.
Alex Gibson, Tiverton, shot a 77 and 74 to be just one shot behind for a 151, +7 total. Leigh Jones (Teignmouth) was well placed after round one shooting 73 but his second round of 78 also gave him a 151, +7 to finish third on countback.
Tom Woodhouse (East Devon), Lewis White (Sidmouth), James Chappell (Saunton), Craig Townsend (Exeter), Jay Scott (Tiverton), Leigh Jones (Teignmouth), Michael Jones (RND) and Harrison Thorne (Torquay) qualified through for the Wish Slater Salver.
The quarter finals were won by Chappell, Woodhouse, White and Townsend.
The semi-final the following day between White and Woodhouse saw White taken to the 20th hole before beating Woodhouse for his place in the final. Townsend was drawn against Chappell and he took an early lead from which Chappell couldn't pull back.
Townsend took the match 5&4, leading to the final on Sunday between White and Townsend. In the final, Townsend was 5-down after nine holes but he hung on, finally shaking hands with White who won the Wish Slater Salver 2&1.
Meanwhile for the women, they played 36 holes on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s knockout tussle, eight advancing split equally between the Amateur Championship and the Lloyd Williams Salver.
The ladies leaders after round one were Susie Carr (Teignmouth) and Hannah Reynolds (Teignmouth) both shot 76 to lead going into round two with Okehampton's Abigail Turner two shots behind. Susie Carr and Abigail Turner both shot a round two score of 79.
Susie's 155, +9 total meant she emerged as the winner of the Women's Devon Gold Medal, Abigail was second with a 158, +12 total and Royal North Devon's Elizabeth Bird was third with a 159, +13 total.
The top four women go through to the matchplay stages to play for the Devon Amateur Championship and the next four will play for the Lloyd Williams Salver. The winner of the Phillis Collett Bowl for the Best Nett was Abigail Turner (Okehampton).
Sarah Hoff (Stover), Carys Morris (Portmore), Abbie Welsher (Saunton) and Frances Harbron (Okehampton) had qualified for the semi-finals for the Lloyd Williams Salver after the 36 holes.
The first semi-final was between Sarah and Carys, with Carys going through to the final with a 5-3 win. The second semi-final saw Frances win 4-3 against Abbie for a place in the final.
Onto the afternoon's final and this was a hard-fought clash between Carys and Frances in sunshine and some rainy squalls. They battled through to the 17th, with Carys just holding 1 or 2 holes ahead throughout although Frances didn't give up. But Carys prevailed and won 2-1 to take the Lloyd Williams Salver.
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