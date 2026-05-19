CORNWOOD batsman Mohsin Khan battered his way into the Tolchards DCL record books with a whirlwind double ton in the 218-run win over Sandford.
The Wood’s new Indian professional, who plays for Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow Super Giants, walloped 15 fours and 17 sixes on his way to making 203 not out from 93 balls in a team total of 312 for three.
Khan goes straight into the Premier Division’s ‘Double Hundred Club’ alongside Jackson Thompson. (then with Bradninch) and Heathcoat’s Peter Randerson. They made 222 and 219 not out respectively against Budleigh Salterton and Sidmouth.
What made Khan’s achievement more remarkable was doing it in a rain-reduced 30-over game. And getting there in fewer than 100 balls. That’s never been done before.
Along the way for Khan there was a stand of 274 for the third wicket with Ryan Rickard. He made 76.
The stand was the second highest for the third wicket in the Premier Division since records started being kept in 1984. Only Paignton pair Neil Hancock and Alston Bobb (279) have gone further. That was against Exeter in 2005.
“It was one of the most ridiculous innings I have ever seen,” said Matt Skeemer, the Cornwood captain.
“The cleanliness of hitting was special and you just couldn’t bowl anywhere to Mo that he wouldn’t find the boundary.
“Ryan Rickard deserves a mention because his innings was brilliant in allowing Mo to do what he did.”
Adam Small, the Sandford captain, said: “It was a freak, chanceless innings.”
Sandford’s bowling figures make painful reading. Only Matt Jeacock (2-46), Jamie Palmer and Ben Handley went for less than 11 runs an over. Ryan Glass needed counselling after one eight-ball over was thrashed for 31.
Sandford’s miseries were not over yet as they had to bat – not that they suffered for too long!
Harry Southgate was dismissed in the second over by Elliott Staddon, followed by Glass in the third to Skeemer.
Joe Hopkins (28) and skipper Adam Small (10) hung around for a while, but from 44 for three it was downhill to 49 for seven and on to 94 all out. Staddon took six for 27 and Skeemer two for 19 to hasten Sandford’s demise.
Skeemer, who praised umpires Sean Day and Mark Pitman for their positivity in getting the game on, said defeating the weather was another issue.
“With 300-plu on the board in a 30-over game, it then just became about could we beat the weather to get enough overs in?” said Skeemer. “Elliott was brilliant with the ball and tore through the middle order.
“Overall, as good a day as you can hope for!”
Elsewhere, Stoke Gabriel 1st XI’s B Division clash with Bovey Tracey 2nd XI failed to start but their 2nd XI were in action, earning a one-wicket win over Lewdown thanks to contributions from Mitchel Trewin.
Trewin, in at 9-3, nursed the lower half of the order all the way to 101-8 before he was dismissed. No one else made more than seven.
Lastly, Kingsbridge had a wasted trip to Abbotskerswell for a C Division West fixture which did not get started due to bad weather, and there was no play at Langton Park where Yelverton were due to face Abbotskerswell 2nd XI.
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