IVYBRIDGE moved on from their defeat by Bridestowe & Belstone with 12-run win away to Cullompton.
Abraham Kopparambil top scored for Ivybridge with 61 – ten fours, two sixes – and Dinesh Raheja made 48 against his most recent former club in a 28-over total of 212 for six.
Kopparambill and Raheja put on 78 for the second wicket. The innings was topped-up by Mickey Copeland (23), Harry Solomon (21) and Jake Dunn (20).
Jason Parr (2-49) was the only Cully bowler to take more than one wicket.
Cullompton made a real attempt to knock-off the runs with some big overs in the last 10 to narrow the gap.
Dan King (56) and Felix Joseph (42) kept Cully in the hunt – and Ewan Tinley (21)m taking 18 off an over left 27 to win with two to go and five wickets standing.
Copeland and Adam Huxtable (2-20) bowled the last two overs which ended with Cully on 200 for six.
Skipper Huxtable was looking for a response from the team after the batting failure against B&B. He certainly felt he got it.
“It was a brilliant reaction from the lads,” said Huxtable.
“Abraham and Dinesh set the tone with the bat – and the middle order got us to what we all thought was a defendable total.
“We were brilliant in the field and took all of our chances. Lewis Clarke (1-13) and Harry Solomon (2-45) bowled very tidy spells that put a lot of pressure on them.”
Elsewhere, Cornwood 2nd XI blitzed Hatherleigh 2nd XI by nine-wickets to jump up to second place in the C Division West.
Hatherleigh only survived 34.3 of their 40 overs before the Wood bowled them out for 136. Runs at the top for Greg Solkin (29), in the middle from Adam Quick (25) and at the end for Ruben Forrester (21no) were as good as it got for Hatherleigh.
Spinners Jason Hall (3-16) accounted for Solkin, Jacob Caunter (2-32) removed Quick and there were more wickets for Matt Puttock (2-32) and Alex Robinson (3-29).
Cornwood’s run chase was a perfunctory affair that was complete by the end of the 20th over.
Robinson (44) and skipper Robin Dart (62no) wiped out 115 of the runs needed. Ben Griffiths (19no) was in at the end.
Dart said a bowling change from seam to spin proved productive after Hatherleigh got off to ‘a fast start’.
“Spin was key,” said Dart. “We bowled and fielded really well as a unit and couldn’t be happier with how it went. Jason, Alex and Jacob: all were fantastic.”
After feasting on what is rated by Dart as ‘the finest tea in Devon’, the task facing Cornwood was to knock off the runs or get ahead of the DLS par-score by the 20-over mark before the rain returned.
“Thankfully, we did both,” said Dart. “Alex cemented man-of-the-match with a fine 44 as part of the match-winning partnership for the first wicket.”
Coming next for the Wood are Abbotskerswell, Ipplepen, Chudleigh then Brixham – all teams with identical promotion aspirations to Cornwood.
Said Dart: “Big games against four, good first teams will test our depth. off the back of them it will allow us to gauge our season expectations.”
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