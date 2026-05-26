CORNWOOD 2nd XI were pushed every step of the way before clinching a two-wicket C West win over a depleted Abbotskerswell side.
Abbots’ middle-order batting failed to fire as they stumbled from 82 for two to 1167 for six and on to 128 all out.
Charlie Hill made 35 before he holed out to deep mid-wicket going after Jason Hall. Brayden Notman hung round to make 23 before Hall picked him off as well.
The last six Abbots’ wickets fell for just 13 runs added as Hall and Alex Robinson spun them out. Only Jamie Lock (20) and Alfie Harrison (10no) made it into double figures once Hall and Robinson got going.
Hall’s figures of six for 34 were a personal since he first played for Cornwood two decades ago. Five for 12 in the first team against Budleigh back in 2015 was the previous benchmark.
Robinson twirled away to take three for 15.
Making the 129 needed to win looked a long way off when Cornwood were 46 for five in reply. Jay Hussain (3-24) led Abbots’ efforts up top.
Sam Griffiths (24) and Harry Woolway (36) and turned it round for the Wood, although it was by no means straightforward. Notman (2-25) and Hussain in his second spell kept chipping away.
Woolway was eighth out on 125 with the finishing line in sight. Hall (12no) and Jacob Caunter (6no) ensured there were no more slip-ups.
Robin Dart, a relieved Cornwood captain, said: “It was our first reliance of our deep batting this season and great to see we can still rely on so many to stand up and get us over the line.
“Jason Hall and Alex Robinson took the wickets, but everyone bowled brilliantly.Harry Woolway was stand out with the bat but supported well by Sam and Jason.
“A hard game for all involved on a bowler-friendly pitch.”
Victory took Cornwood up to third in the table ahead of this Saturday’s trip to early leaders Ipplepen.
“Ipplepen look very strong and looking forward to it at a great place to play cricket,” said Dart.
Meanwhile, three wickets each for Mohsin Khan (we apologise for the incorrect information published last week about Mohsin) and James Richardson sped Cornwood to a 98-run win over Plymouth in the Premier Division derby at Mount Wise.
Cornwood’s 50-over total of 236 for eight – skipper Matt Skeemer top scoring on 57 – was better than it appeared … as Plymouth found out.
“The wicket was tough so we were very pleased with 230 on the board,” said Skeemer.
Opener Surya Suresh (54) was the lone Plymouth batter to make much headway as the city side reached 101 for four in reply just after halfway.
Once Khan (3-30) and Richardson (3-10) got going Plymouth lost seven wickets for 37 runs plunging to 138 all.
Victory keeps Cornwood in third place behind Exmouth and Exeter. Plymouth remain three off the bottom of the table.
Skeemer built on the batting foundations laid by Ryan Rickard, Charlie Finan Khan as Cornwood pushed on from 120 for four. An 80-run stand between the skipper and Stan Baker helped.
“Ryan and Charlie got us off to a brilliant start and then Stan (30) showed great maturity to get us to a score,” said Skeemer.
Sam Stein (3-30) was comfortably the pick of Plymouth’s bowlers.
Suresh, fourth out on 101, was one of only three Plymouth batters to reach double figures. Extras (26) outscored everyone else.
Said Skeemer: “We’ll have better days in the field but still lots of positives and another really good result for us.”
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