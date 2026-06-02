IVYBRIDGE 1st XI are up to second in the Tolchards DCL A Division table following a 60-run win over Torquay & Kingskerswell.
Mickey Copeland top scored for the Bridge with a maiden league century – 114 from 110 balls faced – in an Ivybridge total of 263 for eight.
Aussie all-rounder Copeland and Dinesh Raheja (54) put on 161 for the third wicket from 177 balls faced between them. Tom Worth’s bright-and-breezy 24 not out took the Bridge to maximum batting points.
Kazi Szymanski (2-34) was the lone T&K bowler to stay below four runs an over. Harry Baxendale (2-55) and Rio Koyikarra’s (3-55) wickets came at an inflated price.
Ed Smout-Cooper run of form since switching to Torquay & Kingskerswell from Abbotskerswell, continued with a top score of 57 as they reached 108 for two in reply.
Runs either side for England over-50s’ batter Tim Western (35) and Harry Passenger (24) were useful but not enough to get the run rate down.
Once Dan Western (32) was eighth out it did not take long for Copeland (3-34) to spin out the stragglers.
Josh Coker and Arthur Johnson took two wickets each for the Bridge towards dismissing the Seasiders for exactly 200.
Jon Sparkes, the Ivybridge team manager, said: “Mickey and Dinesh set a fantastic platform for us with the bat, although it needed a helpful stand from Lew Clarke and Tom Worth at the end to get us over 250.
“We’ve bowled and fielded well all year and it was the same again, despite not having Adam Huxtable who has arguably been our best bowler.
“It good have gone either way when Western and Smout were going well, but we kept chipping away with key wickets. Getting Harry Passenger just before the second drinks break was massive.”
IVYBRIDGE 2nd XI defeated Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI by three wickets in a thriller finish on the Recreation Ground.
The Seasiders, severely depleted by first-team summonses, posted a highly respectable 229 for seven in a 45-over game.
Ivybridge got down to the final over from Abu Bakar with a target of seven to win and three wickets in hand. One to win from the final ball was no problem for Dylan Squire, who belted the bowling for four.
Vivek Kulkrni (20) and Tobias Delahunty (22) got Torquay & Kingskeswell’s innings started before Jack Worth split them up.
The bulk of T&K’s runs were scored by fourth-wicket duo Mike Pugh (79) and Fiaz Ebrahim (73), who put on 133.
Two wickets each for Jithin Joseph and Chris Greenhouse were the bowling bright spots for the Bridge.
Ivybridge had Josh Bullock (38) to thank for seeing off the new ball – and Sam Kidd and Matt Dardis to thank for putting the chase on course.
Kidd (67) and Dardis (55) made a 105-run dent in the deficit that got the target down to 35 to win from the final five overs with five wickets left.
Two wickets for Matt Rossin in the penultimate over made it interesting, but Squire and veteran Adrian Pullin (12no) found a way to win it.
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